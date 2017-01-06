S.Korea’s Choi facing ‘much unfairness’ amid corruption scandal

The friend of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the center of a corruption scandal engulfing the administration told a court on Thursday that she faces "much unfairness" and again denied criminal charges against her.



Choi Soon-sil, 60, wearing a beige prison suit, held her head up and glanced around as she was led by two corrections officers into the court where she is on trial charged with pressuring big businesses to pay money to two foundations that backed the president's policy initiatives.



"I am facing much unfairness," she told the court.



Choi, in custody since late October, had declined to appear for questioning at the special prosecutor's office multiple times.



Former presidential aides An Chong-bum and Jeong Ho-seong were present in court on Thursday alongside Choi. They face charges including misuse of power.



Choi, who has known Park for four decades, is accused of colluding with Park to pressure big businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations backing the president's initiatives.



"There was no collusion between my client, the president and An. There is no truth in saying the accused [Choi] was involved in collecting funds for foundations from conglomerates," Lee Kyung-jae, Choi's lead lawyer, told the court.





