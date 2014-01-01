Nightclub attacker’s reported Chinese identity not official

Media reports suggesting that the attacker of an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve was a Chinese national are not based on official information, and the investigation into the attack is still ongoing, said the Turkish embassy in Beijing on Thursday.



"The investigation is not finished yet and there is no official result announced," a representative for Bengu Yigitguden, the Minister Counselor of Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in China, told the Global Times over phone.



The Times newspaper reported previously, citing Turkish officials, that the attacker who shot dead 39 people in a nightclub on the early hours of the New Year's Day was a Chinese Muslim who moved to the country in November after training in Syria.



Of the 39 dead, 27 were foreigners including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq and Morocco.



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that the attacker had been identified but did not give a name or further details.



According to AFP's reports, Turkish police detained several new suspects on Thursday in fresh raids over the nightclub attack, as authorities tightened borders to prevent the fugitive killer from escaping.



The Islamic State group took responsibility for the massacre in a statement on Monday, marking the first time it has issued a clear and undisputed claim for a major attack inside Turkey.



The extremist group said it was a response to Ankara's ambitious military operation against it in northern Syria, where Turkish armed forces are supporting opposition fighters to retake territory from the IS.



Authorities also tightened Turkish land borders, Dogan news agency reported, over fears the killer planned to flee the country.



The agency said checkpoints would be set up to search all vehicles and people leaving the country at border crossings in Edirne, western Turkey, which has a land border with Greece and Bulgaria.





