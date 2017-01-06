Sudan, S. Sudan extend humanitarian aid transit deal

Sudan and South Sudan governments on Thursday extended a joint agreement on transit of humanitarian aid through Sudanese territory to the South Sudan for another six months.



"The extension of the memorandum contributes to enhancing the humanitarian relations between the two countries," Sudan's Deputy Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Osman said.



He reiterated Sudan's readiness to contribute with the international community to delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy in South Sudan.



"Sudan government is keen to provide all possible facilitations for passage of humanitarian assistance to South Sudan," he noted.



Osman signed the agreement for Sudan, while South Sudan ambassador in Khartoum Mayan Dot signed for his country.



The agreement has enabled the UN World Food Program (WFP) in Sudan to deliver 54,420 metric tons of emergency food aid to over 200,000 people in South Sudan's Upper Nile State.



Khartoum and Juba signed the agreement on transit of humanitarian aid via Sudanese territory to the South Sudan in 2014.



A joint technical committee, including Sudan, South Sudan and the WFP, is supervising the humanitarian aid transport to the South Sudan via land, air and river routes.



South Sudan is facing severe food scarcity due to the civil war which broke out in the newborn state in 2013.

