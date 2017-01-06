US sets final dumping, subsidy rates on Chinese construction products

The US Commerce Department on Thursday set final dumping and subsidy rates on imports of certain construction products from China, signaling that it may impose punitive duties on the products.
The department said that certain biaxial integral geogrid products from China had been sold in the United States at dumping margins of 372.81 percent and received subsidies of 15.61 percent to 152.5 percent.
As a result of the final affirmative determinations, Commerce will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to require cash deposits at the final rates.
The Commerce launched antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations against imports of such products from China in February 2016, in response to a request from Tensar Corporation based in the state of Georgia.
Punitive duties would be imposed after both the Commerce Department and the US International Trade Commission (USITC) make affirmative final rulings. The USITC is scheduled to make its final determination in February 2017.
Biaxial integral geogrid products are used in the construction of paved and unpaved roads, as well as in other construction projects, such as for reinforcing foundations or working platforms that are built on top of unstable soils.
Imports of these products from China were estimated at about 9.2 million US dollars in 2014, according to US official data.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce
has kept urging Washington to abide by its commitment against protectionism and help maintain a free, open and just international trade environment.