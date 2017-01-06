Armed guards to man Swedish nuclear power plants

Security guards at Sweden's three nuclear power plants are to be armed with guns for the first time.



The new measure, to be introduced in just a few weeks, followed the introduction of stricter security demands from the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority.



Since February 4, guard dogs will also watch the areas surrounding Sweden's nuclear power plants.



Speaking to Swedish Television, Anders Osterberg, head of communications at the Oskarshamn power plant, said that there is no targeted threat against Oskarshamn but the stricter measures to protect the area surrounding the plant are being implemented "against the backdrop of a changing world."



"In light of that, it is quite natural to tighten security demands," said Osterberg.



Armed security guards and guard dogs will be stationed around the clock at the Oskarshamn, Ringhals and Forsmark nuclear power plants.

