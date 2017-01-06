Blast in Turkey's Izmir injures 11, 2 suspects killed

Ambulances arrive at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Izmir, Turkey, on Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion in Turkey's western city of Izmir wounded 11 people on Thursday, and two "terrorists" were killed by security forces after the blast, according to media reports. (Xinhua)

