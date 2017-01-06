2 killed, nearly 300 houses damaged as whirlwind hits Java, Indonesia

Whirlwind has struck Yogyakarta and East Java provinces of western Indonesia, leaving 2 people dead and 10 others injured with nearly 300 houses and infrastructure facilities damaged, disaster agency official disclosed earlier Friday.



The strong wind cut electricity and collapsed dozens of trees in Sleman district of Yogyakarta province and Jember district of East Java province, Suptopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of national disaster agency, told Xinhua via phone.



Local disaster agency officials were undertaking assessment of the impact of the disaster, he added.

