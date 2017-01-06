218 Indian fishermen released in Karachi as gesture to ease tension
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/6 10:25:20
Released Indian fishermen arrive at the railway station in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Jan. 5, 2017. Pakistan began releasing 218 Indian fishermen on Thursday, the second such gesture in a month that could begin to ease tension between the neighbours. (Xinhua/Arshad)
