Beijing to install air filtration devices in schools

Beijing Municipal Education Commission announced Thursday night that starting Friday air purification systems would be installed in some of the city's schools and kindergartens.



The city government has allocated money to help the schools cover the cost of the installation.



Beijing has extended its orange alert for heavy air pollution again as smog is expected to persist until the weekend.



Schools and other education institutions in the city have been ordered to stop outdoor courses and activities.



Many regions in China have experienced heavy smog since Friday last week. On Tuesday, the national observatory issued a red alert for fog and renewed an orange alert for smog in a number of northern, eastern and central regions.



China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

