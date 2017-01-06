Harbin Ice and Snow World opened to public in NE China

Tourists visit Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2017. As the centerpiece of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, the ice and snow theme park opened to the public on Thursday. This year the park covers about 800,000 square meters and used 330,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Fireworks are seen to celebrate the opening of Harbin Ice and Snow World, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2017. As the centerpiece of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, the ice and snow theme park opened to the public on Thursday. This year the park covers about 800,000 square meters and used 330,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

