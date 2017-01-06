"Railroad Tigers" tops Chinese box office

"Railroad Tigers," a domestic comedy featuring Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, ruled the Chinese box office in the week ending Jan. 1, earning 275 million yuan (39.9 million US dollars), China Film News reported Friday.



"The Great Wall," the epic action-adventure film directed by Zhang Yimou, landed in second place for the week, earning 195 million yuan.



The movie, featuring Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and many Chinese stars, has generated more than one billion yuan since its release on Dec. 16.



"Some Like It Hot," a domestic comedy, placed third in the week, taking in 168 million yuan since its release on Dec. 30.



Domestic romance "See You Tomorrow" came fourth with a revenue of 151 million yuan.



Rounding out the top five was Mel Gibson's war film "Hacksaw Ridge", which took 53 million yuan.

