Cuba set to resume exports to US after half century

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/6 14:02:52





The agreement was reached between Cuban state company Cubaexport and US firm Coabana Trading, allowing handmade Cuban charcoal to be exported legally to the American market.



The document was signed by Cubaexport's General Director Isabel O'Reilly and Coabana Trading President Scott de Gilbert.



Gilbert hailed the significance of the first agreement on exporting Cuban goods to the United States after half a century of political enmity. "It's a truly memorable moment", he said.



Concerning the embargo imposed by Washington on Havana since 1962, Gilbert said it needed to be scrapped.



"This failed Cold War relic should be relegated to the junkyard of history, where it belongs," he said.



"We hope to work with the administration of the next US president,



He expressed the hope that this agreement will provide an opportunity for Americans to learn about a Cuban product of excellent quality, as many other consumers already do in Europe and beyond.



O'Reilly said the first shipment of two containers with approximately 40 tons of charcoal will be sent on Jan. 18 and exports could immediately be scaled up, if needed.



"We are very satisfied with this commercial agreement that will bring Cuban charcoal to the United States. This makes it the first effective export of goods from this island to that country, allowing its population to enjoy a product of excellent quality," O'Reilly told reporters.



The price per ton of charcoal is set at 420 US dollars, the best price yet obtained by Cubaexport.



According to official figures, Cuba produces over 40,000 tons of marabou charcoal a year to meet domestic demand and export to Europe, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey and Israel.

