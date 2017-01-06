Heavy smog shrouds north China's Hohhot

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2017 shows the downtown area shrouded in heavy smog in Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)





