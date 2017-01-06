Heavy smog shrouds north China's Hohhot

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/6 14:26:54
Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2017 shows the downtown area shrouded in heavy smog in Hohhot, capital city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Posted in: SOCIETY
