A magnet for younger men

Sometimes, I can't help wondering whether the date on my identification card is wrong. Born in the 1980s, I am over 30 this year, but I only seem to attract men that are much younger than me.



Last month, a friend introduced me to a man who she thought was "perfect" for me. I added his WeChat, and we had a great time chatting. She was right, I thought.



However, when we checked each other's ages, I was quite embarrassed. He's six years younger than me.



I immediately put the brakes on our getting to know each other better, which left him rather confused. He's too young, and I could not find the words to explain.



It was not the first time that I would hit it off with someone only to discover that they are too young.



There was also a male friend I met in an online game years ago. We get along very well, but he is nine years younger than me and still in college.



He often jokes that if I were a little younger, we could have made the perfect couple. He is jesting, but sometimes I think about it and become quite confused. Why do I only attract men who are much younger than me?



I got my answer last week, when I refused to go on a blind date set up by my parents. The man is 35 and looks quite mature.



In his WeChat Moments, I could not see a single interesting thing, and our conversations were dry.



"I am afraid that I am unfit for you," he said. "We belong to different worlds."



It was then that I realized how my peers see me, especially men, not only him but all the previous men my parents and their friends set me up with on blind dates. Although I am in my early 30s, I act younger than my age.



I think it may be caused by two reasons. First, there are my hobbies. Animation, comics and games are a large part of my life. Also, I like learning about subcultures that only young people are interested in.



Second, the way I see people. A common language is crucial in a relationship. If he doesn't understand what I like, then we don't have a future.



Maybe I should not take age as an important issue in the future.



People with similar characters and hobbies can have a great relationship.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



