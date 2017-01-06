Your purebred is inbred

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









Most of us have a dog, and if it is purebred, there is a chance that it may be the product of mating between two relatives. Distasteful, right? But how else would you get the perfect looking purebred?



The concept of purebreds and pedigree animals dates back to the Victorian era. Before that, people would just befriend a healthy dog, give it food and shelter and in return ask for its assistance in guarding their homes, hunting, and companionship.



But then the same people started messing with their genealogy: crossbreeding a yellow dog with a spaniel, mastiff types with a low-legged dog, and then crossbreeding them some more until they get the looks, build and temperament they want and then calling them "pure breeds."



Soon it was all about owning the purest bred dog with a specific height, length, coat and eye color, which could only be maintained by inbreeding because letting them breed outside the sire line could ruin their looks or bring an extra brown patch on their skin, and then they would not be a purebred anymore.



Do you know that 99 percent of all existing dog breeds were created in the last 100 years? One study found that 10,000 pugs have the same DNA as 50 sires. Kennel clubs prohibit breeding dogs outside their breed, which means that if the sire has a small deficiency or defect in its DNA, it gets passed along the line. Once healthy dogs are now riddled with genetic diseases because of years of inbreeding. Pugs have a difficulty breathing because of their squashed face. Almost all German shepherds have hip dysplasia. The heart of a Great Dane is too small to support its body, and a bulldog's head is so big that it can only give birth by caesarean section. Almost all bulldogs have hip dysplasia, and their tail can become ingrown; 60 percent of all golden retrievers die of cancer, and King Charles spaniels have skulls that are too small for their brain. Have you ever seen a little dog that looked happy?



All these problems could be solved if we only allow them to crossbreed freely. But then they would not be the cute looking dogs that we have all come to love, and the entire point of a purebred will be lost.



What a gift man's best friend got in return for its loyalty? A dog is a dog no matter what color or size, it will love you just as much. The next time you want a dog, adopt a mutt from your local shelter. It will be healthy and will save you tons of money on its purchase and medical bills.



