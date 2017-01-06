Veteran Indian actor Om Puri dies at age 66

Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri died of a heart attack at his home in Mumbai Friday morning, aged 66.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood actors have condoled the death of the



celebrated actor, who also made a mark in British and Hollywood films.



"The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.



His long-time co-actor and friend Anupam Kher tweeted, "Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can't believe that one of our greatest actors Om Puri is no more. Deeply saddened and shocked."



In his 40-year acting career, Puri featured in over 250 films, including award-winning flicks like Bhavni Bhavai (1980), Sadgati (1981), Ardh Satya (1982), Mirch Masala (1986) and Dharavi(1992).



His Hollywood outings include City of Joy (1992), Wolf (1994), The Ghost and the Darkness (1996), and War, which also stars Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts.



Puri, who was born in the northern state of Haryana's Ambala town, did his film studies from the western state of Maharashtra's city of Pune's famous Film and Television Institute of India.

