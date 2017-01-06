Women take arms against militants in N. Afghan province: police

More than hundreds of women have taken arms against armed insurgents in the northern Jauzjan province, Abdul Hafiz Khashi, deputy to provincial police chief, said.



"More than 100 of women from Qushtapa district have taken arms to help their husbands and male members of their families in the fight against Taliban and Islamic State terrorist groups operating there," Khashi told Xinhua.



The armed militants, according to the official, have set on fire several houses in some villages in Qushtapa district and the "barbaric act" has forced the women to take arm and fight against the "terrorists".



"Government would continue to support anyone fighting terrorists elsewhere in the country," Khashi added.



Both the Taliban and Islamic State outfits are active in the relatively troubled Jauzjan province with Shiberghan city 390 km north of Kabul over the past couple of years.



Afghan women in several cases in the past bought arms and fought against militants to defend their localities.

