Passenger plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

A passenger plane of India's low-cost private airline Spice Jet, with 176 people on board, made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Friday, following a technical glitch.



No casualties have been reported in the incident involving Spice Jet's flight SG 136 from the southern Indian city of Bengaluru to Delhi, and all passengers and crew are safe as the Boeing 737 aircraft landed, the airline said.



"SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due loss of hydraulic fluid. The crew carried out the emergency procedure and landed safely at Delhi. The ATC (air traffic controller) was kept in the loop. It was an uneventful landing," Spice Jet said.



The incident came barely 10 days after two passenger plane, belonging to low-cost Indigo and the other to Spice Jet, came face-to-face moments before one flight was to takeoff from Indira Gandhi International airport while the other was landing.



Hours earlier on the same day, that is December 27, several passengers suffered injuries when a flight of private Jet Airways, with 161 people on board, veered off the runway and skidded into the adjacent field at the western state of Goa's airport.

