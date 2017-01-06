Websites reprimanded for online news violations

An annual check has revealed that eight websites, including major portals Sina and Netease, have broken regulations on Internet news services, China's Internet regulator announced on Friday.



The violations included disseminating illegal and harmful content, according to a statement issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China.



If the web portals fail to address the issues highlighted by the CAC, they will be subject to punishments, including suspension of their Internet news services, the statement said.

