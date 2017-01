List of ships and boats commissioned to PLA Navy in 2016

Guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan (175) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on July. 12, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile frigate Jingzhou (532) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Jan. 5, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile frigate Xiangtan (531) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Feb. 24, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Replenishment ship Luomahu (964) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on July. 15, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Minesweeper Rongcheng (811) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Jan. 25, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile frigate Binzhou (515) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Dec. 29, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile corvette Qujing (508) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on June. 6, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Icebreaker Haibing 722 was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy in January, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Minesweeper Donggang (814) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Dec. 29, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Tank landing ship Tianmu Shan was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Jan. 12, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Supply ship Gaoyouhu was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Jan. 29, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Amphibious transport dock landing ship Yimeng Shan (988) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Feb. 2, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Comprehensive maritime investigatory boat Deng Jiaxian was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Feb. 2, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Tank landing ship Wuyi Shan (914) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on March. 7, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Tank landing ship Culai Shan (915) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on March. 7, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Icebreaker Haibing 723 was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on March. 17, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Supply ship Honghu (963) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on July. 15, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile corvette Huaian (509) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Aug. 11, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile corvette Baoding (511) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Dec. 12, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)

Guided-missile corvette Heze (512) was commissioned to the People's Liberation Army Navy on Dec. 12, 2016. (Source: Navy.81.cn)