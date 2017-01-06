2 students killed, 16 injured in Turkey school bus accident

Two students were killed and 16 others injured in a school bus accident in central Anatolian province of Konya on Friday morning, Dogan News Agency reported.



The school bus carrying students to a high school rolled over due to the icy road after losing control at 8:00 in the morning (GMT 5:00) in Cihanbeyli county of Konya.



Ambulances were dispatched after the accident and the injured students were taken to local hospital.



As snow keeps falling in main Anatolian region and northern part of Turkey, driving on the icy roads becomes more and more risky and drivers need to more cautious.

