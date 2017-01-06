4 killed in earthquake hitting southern Iran

Four people were killed in a 5.1- magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Khonj county in Iran's southern Fars province on Friday morning, the official IRNA news agency reported.



The killed people were foreign ntionals living in a building of a garden and four others were also injured in the quake, the report said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 4 km, was initially determined to be at 28.112 degrees north latitude and 51.157 degrees east longitude.



The old buildings in the region were destroyed and the power lines were cut off in the quake.



Rescue teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit region.

