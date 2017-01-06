Man charged with 83 counts of rape of daughter in Fiji

A 40-year-old Fijian man has been charged with 83 counts of rape of his own daughter and one count of indecent assault, local news website Fijivillage reported Friday.



The man, a carpenter from Fiji's Ba province whose name is not disclosed, appeared Friday before a local magistrate who remanded him in custody and transferred the case to a high court.



The alleged acts of raping took place between May 2014 and November 2015, and the daughter was 16 years old at the time of the first alleged incident, said the report.



The matter was reported to police by the victim earlier this week. The magistrate has ordered that the victim be escorted to her mother who resides in another province of the Pacific island country.

