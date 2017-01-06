Philippines' Duterte visits Russian warship in Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday visited Russia's anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs docked in Manila, welcomed by Russian officials.



Duterte spent almost an hour on the Russian warship which moored to a pier in Manila with the large sea tanker Boris Butoma from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7.



Footage on national television showed Duterte touring the helicopter deck of the ship.



Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev and Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, the deputy commander of the Flotilla of Russian Navy Pacific Fleet, showed Duterte around the battleship.



Duterte, who assumed office on June 30 last year, is enhancing the Philippine ties with Russia. He admitted that he admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he is looking forward to his visit to Russia possibly in April.



On Wednesday, Khovaev told reporters that Russia is ready to supply the Philippines with "sophisticated" brand new weapons.



He said Russia looks forward to developing defense and military cooperation with the Philippines, including possible military drills in the future.

