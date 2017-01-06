SE China province welcomes first metro line

Southeastern China's Fujian Province Friday opened its first metro line in its capital city of Fuzhou.



The Subway Line 1 is 24.89 kilometers in length and serves 21 stations from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.



It travels along the main traffic route between the south and north in the city.



Construction of the project began April 2011, and a southern section of the line opened for trial operation May last year.



About 260,000 commuters enjoyed free rides on the line during a 10-day pilot run before formal operation.



With the new metro, local residents can significantly shorten their travel time.



By taking the subway Lu Xiu'e saved almost an hour going to work.



"Taking the bus or driving are both tiring. I feel much more relaxed going by metro," she told Xinhua.



The design of Line 1 is a blend of Fuzhou's unique 2,200-year culture and history. Walls of the metro stations are decorated or carved with famous Fuzhou scenic spots such as the Hualin Temple, and trains are painted with renowned local cultural elements such as jasmine flowers and the Minjiang River Estuary wetlands.



"It was a pleasant trip. The train presented the characteristics of Fuzhou culture, and I feel like I can smell jasmine in the carriage," Chen Yamin, a local resident, told Xinhua.



Three other metro lines are also under construction in Fuzhou and will start operation by the end of 2020.

