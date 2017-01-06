Mutiny erupts in central Cote d'Ivoire: local media

A military mutiny erupted early Friday in Bouake city in central Cote d'Ivoire, with first shots heard at around 1:30 local time, state-owned news agency AIP reported.



The city's southern corridor was closed to traffic by mutineers, some of whom fired in the air with weapons.



There are no reports of human losses in the incident. Reasons for the revolt are not immediately available.



Bouake is located about 350km from Abidjan, the West African country's economic capital.

