Circus owners sentenced to prison for transporting rare wild animals

Two circus owners have been sentenced to prison for transporting endangered wild animals without permission, according to a court in northeastern China's Shenyang city on Friday.



Li Rongqing and Li Ruisheng, natives of Cangzhou city, Hebei Province, were detained by Shenyang forest police on August 30, 2016 on suspicion of illegally transporting rare and endangered wild animals.



Li Rongqing was sentenced to ten years in prison by the court in Hunnan District of Shenyang and fined 100,000 yuan (14,500 US dollars). Li Ruisheng was sentenced to eight years in prison and also fined 100,000 yuan.



They used a truck to transport a tiger, three lions, a black bear and a rhesus monkey from eastern province of Anhui to Hunnan District from May to July 2016 without permission, attempting to make profit from their jointly-run circus troupe, the court said.



Both men filed an appeal after the ruling.

