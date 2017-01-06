2016 eventful for Sino-Irish economies

Thomas Bellew, head of the economic department of the Irish Embassy in Beijing Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

2016 was an eventful year for Sino-Irish economic ties. Not only did the two sides see a great increase in bilateral trade and investment, but Ireland also became the latest jurisdiction to be granted an investment quota under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) program by the People's Bank of China (PBC). The investment quota for Ireland was announced by the PBC in December and amounts to 50 billion yuan ($7.2 billion). It is expected to enhance Ireland's ability to attract direct investment from overseas. The Global Times (GT) sat with the head of the economic department of the Irish Embassy in Beijing Thomas Bellew (Bellew), who shared how he sees the Sino-Irish ties in his sector.

GT: How will the new quota benefit the two countries?



Bellew: We see it as a very strong indication from the PBC that they believe in the strength of Ireland's economy, that Ireland has come through a very difficult economic period and that it is now on the road to recovery. The agreement will be beneficial for both sides. Ireland welcomes and wishes to see stronger links with China in financial areas. We would like to see Ireland serve as a bridge for Chinese investment in the EU, and through this new quota, we hope to act as a bridge for international investment in China.

GT: Some say that Brexit is a good thing for Ireland because Ireland can now be a bridge between China and the UK in economic terms. What is your view?



Bellew: Brexit is unprecedented. Nobody has ever voted to leave the EU before. It's something that we are watching. As committed members of the EU, we would have preferred it if the UK had not decided to leave, but we recognize the democratic exercise that has been undertaken, and we will respect the decision. We will maintain our close relationship with our friends in the UK, while remaining a strong and active member of the EU.

GT: How will Ireland contribute to Sino-EU ties?



Bellew: When we had our difficult years, we implemented a large number of austerity measures. We transformed our economy into a more competitive one. In doing so, we have positioned ourselves as a country that others would accept at the international table as having a strong voice on fiscal know-how.



GT: What kinds of business deals is Ireland looking forward to making with China in the future?



Bellew: We are targeting the financial services areas, financial technology, green technology and agriculture. With Ireland being a clean and green island, we have seen strong interest from the Chinese side in our world-class clean food. Irish science and technology development is also central to the Irish economy, which we see as being highly complementary to China's 13th Five-Year Plan and its strong focus on innovation.



