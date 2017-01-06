Int'l community expects stable China-US ties: foreign ministry

A stable China-US relationship is the shared expectation of the people of both countries and the international community at large, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said Friday.



Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a routine press briefing that China is ready to work with the current and incoming US administrations to push forward bilateral ties on the basis of non-confrontation, non-conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.



Geng's comments came after outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry underlined the importance of the United States' relationship with China in his Exit Memo to President Barack Obama.



China agrees with Kerry's positive remarks on US-China ties, Geng said, noting that Foreign Minister Wang Yi also recognized Kerry's contribution to China-US cooperation over a phone conversation on Thursday.



The relationship between China and the United States is not only a bilateral matter, Geng said, stressing that it is connected not only to the well-being of the people of the two countries, but also to the Asia-Pacific and world peace, stability and prosperity.



China is willing to work with the US government, both the current and the next administration, to expand cooperation and properly manage differences to better benefit both nations and the international public, according to Geng.

