Myanmar urges for Malaysia's action on NGO aid flotilla to Rakhine state

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Myanmar notified the Malaysian embassy in Yangon Friday to take action on Malaysian NGOs' aid flotilla in Rakhine state, which was without approval from Myanmar's government.
The ministry urged Malaysia to follow the procedure if its governmental or non-governmental organizations plan to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.
In a press release to the embassies of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) member countries published on Thursday, the country welcomes humanitarian aid without discrimination but the proposal should be made through proper diplomatic channels to support the rehabilitation of both communities in Rakhine state.
Four shipping containers of food and clothing for the two communities in Rakhine state's Maungtaw township, which is the first batch of 10 containers of aid from Indonesia, is expected to arrive at Yangon Port soon, official media reported.