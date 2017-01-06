Denmark receives extradition request for daughter of S.Korea's Choi Soon-sil

The Prosecutor General Office of Denmark has received the official request from South Korean authorities for extradition of imprisoned Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a longtime confidante of South Korea's impeached president Park Geun-hye, local authorities said on Friday.



The processing of the extradition case of Chung, who was arrested on Sunday in northern Denmark, can start now, according to a statement released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Mohammad Ahsan, deputy director from the office, said the extradition of Chung, 20, depends on whether all conditions required by the Danish law are met.



Ahsan said the request contains quite a lot of pages, which need to be studied thoroughly before a decision is made.



He added that the whole processing might take a few weeks. "But exactly how long the procedure takes depends, among other things, the legal complexity of the request for extradition traveling."



The Court of Aalborg on Monday decided to remand Chung in custody for four weeks up to Jan. 30. Ahsan said if the prosecutor general does not make a decision before then, it will ask the court to extend the remand further.



Chung's mother Choi is charged with using her friendship with President Park Geun-hye to extort funds from large businesses and meddling in state affairs though she has no government position and security clearance. Chung is alleged to have received illegal favors when entering a prestigious university.

