Fujian arrests 779 suspects in telecom fraud crackdown

Police in Anxi County in east China's Fujian Province said Friday that they have arrested 779 telecom fraud suspects in a 100-day crackdown following a high-profile scam case, which led to a girl's death.



The crackdown started after the death of Xu Yuyu, an 18-year-old high school graduate in the city of Linyi in east China's Shandong Province.



Xu was reported to have lost 9,900 yuan (1,443 US dollars) meant for university tuition fees to telecom fraudsters, and reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Aug. 19. Three of the six suspects involved were from Anxi. The tragedy sparked public outcry against rampant telecom fraud.



During the campaign, Anxi police successfully stopped 33 transfers of money due to suspected fraud, involving a total of 1.8 million yuan. They also froze more than 2,500 phone numbers suspected of being used in fraud.

