Unknown armed men shoot dead 13 civilians in Afghanistan

Unknown armed men shot dead 13 civilians and injured three others in Tala-o-Barfak district of the northern Baghlan province on Friday, district governor Faiz Mohammad Amiri said.



"Unidentified armed men shot dead 13 innocent civilians and injured three others in Anardara village of Tala-o-Barfak district on Friday afternoon," Amiri told Xinhua.



"All the victims were ordinary workers of a coal mine in the area," the official added.



The official, however, didn't rule out the involvement of anti-government militants including Taliban and Islamic State groups in the bloody attack by saying, "the area where the barbaric attack happened is controlled by enemies".



No group or individuals have claimed of responsibility for the deadly offensive.



Baghlan with Pul-e-Khumri as its capital 160 km north of Kabul has been the scene of increasing Taliban-led militancy over the past few years.

