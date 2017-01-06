Nigeria's presidential villa remains safe, well secured: spokesperson

Nigeria's Presidential Villa in Abuja, the seat of Power, is safe and well secured to all citizens and foreigners alike, a spokesperson said Friday.



Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, gave the reassurance in a statement following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday.



He said the incident occurred as a pistol belonging to a visitor to the State House accidentally fired when it was being surrendered at the gate before the visitor's entry.



The visitor, who is a security official, had come on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation. The security official involved in the incident was not attached to the Presidential Villa.



"Unfortunately, the security operative and the lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet and both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged," he added.

