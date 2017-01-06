Chinese vice president meets with foreign minister of Maldives

Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao
met with the Maldives Foreign Minister Mohamed Asim in Beijing Friday.
Li said that China regarded the Maldives as an important partner in building the 21st century maritime Silk Road
.
Li called for boosting bilateral talks on a free trade agreement, and facilitating the joint project of China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, which connects Maldives' airport island to Male, the capital.
Li also called for closer tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Asim said the Maldives sticks to the one-China policy and hopes to cement cooperation with China within the Belt and Road Initiative.