Nigerian president welcomes recovery of another Chibok girl

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the recovery of another Chibok school girl, Rakiya Abubakar, in restive northeast state of Borno.



The Nigerian leader said that the recovery had raised renewed hope that the other captured girls would one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.



The president also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.



Buhari assured that his government would continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.



This came after 21 Chibok school girls were released in October after months of negotiation with their captors.



Buhari had pledged to ensure the release of the remaining girls in captivity.



Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole discovered Rakiya Abubkar, with her six-month-old baby. Rakiya was found during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists by the troops.

