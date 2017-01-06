China mulls juvenile protection against online bullying

Chinese authorities Friday published a draft regulation protecting minors' rights in cyberspace that includes remedies for online bullying.



The draft, published by the Legislative Affairs Office of the State Council (LAOSC) on its website, states that no organization or individual is allowed to threat, insult or hurt minors online with words, pictures or video.



Guardians and schools with victims of online bullying, or any other organization or individual informed of such bullying, should report to the police or relevant authorities if necessary, it said.



The draft also banned abuse or coercion measures in the prevention or intervention of juvenile Internet addiction.



Moreover, the draft intensified protection of minors' online privacy. Websites that collect or use a minor's personal information without proper notice and consent will be fined or, in serious cases, ordered to close.



The public is invited to give comments on the draft through the LAOSC website before Feb. 6.



China has about 160 million Internet users under the age of 19, about 23 percent of the country's total online population, the LAOSC said.

