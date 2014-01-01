Tsai aims to meet Trump team during transit

A bigger goal of the Central American trip of Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen is to have direct contact with the team of President-elect Donald Trump during her transit in the US, Chinese mainland experts said, after Tsai is set to begin her visit to Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador on Saturday.



Taiwan maintains official relations with the four Central American countries, according to local broadcaster Taiwan Television.



However, Taiwan Television doubted Tsai's visit would go smoothly as Nicaragua has arranged neither a state banquet, nor specific schedule for her visit. "Tsai needs to be prepared for a possible change in Taiwan's relationship with Nicaragua," the broadcaster said.



If Nicaragua cuts the "diplomatic connection" with Taiwan before Tsai's visit, she might cancel her following visit to El Salvador and fly back to Taiwan earlier than scheduled, Taiwan-based setn.com reported.



"Taiwan has always valued its relations with Central American countries, but the relations have been also very unstable," Xiu Chunping, a professor of Taiwan studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.



Currently, Tsai is under fire for her domestic policies and if she also suffers setbacks in "diplomacy," her ability to stay in power would be affected, Xiu noted.



During the Central American journey, Tsai would stop by two US cities, Houston and San Francisco, for transit, Taiwan Television said.



"Promoting relations with the Central American countries is one thing; transiting in the US and trying to have a direct contact with Trump's team, another," said Xiu.



In December, Tsai had a telephone conversation with Trump. No US president or president-elect had talked on phone with a Taiwan leader since China and the US established diplomatic ties in 1979.



In remarks to reporters upon entering a New Year's Eve celebration, Trump said, "We'll see," when pressed on whether he would meet Tsai Ing-wen during her transit, Reuters reported.



"Since Trump has no experience in politics and diplomacy, his future policies on the Taiwan question are uncertain," Xiu said, adding that if Trump wants to further US interest, he should maintain the current diplomatic policy toward China and stress one-China policy after his inauguration on January 20.