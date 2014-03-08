MH370 search to end in two weeks

The hunt for missing flight MH370
will end in two weeks, Malaysia's transport minister said on Friday, as relatives of passengers demanded authorities push on with the search.
The minister, Liow Tiong Lai, did not specify a date but said that a tripartite meeting will be held after a final report is released when the 120,000-square-kilometer search ends.
Authorities had previously said the search will end early this year. The last search vessel embarked on its final sweep across the southern Indian Ocean last month.
The Malaysian Airlines jet disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.
It is believed that the Malaysian Airlines plane crashed into the Indian Ocean, but an extensive deep-sea hunt off Australia's west coast has failed to find a single piece of debris.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which has been leading the search mission, said in a report last month that the Boeing jet is almost certainly not in the current search zone and may be further north.Newspaper headline: MH370 search to end in weeks