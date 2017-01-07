Boggled down by smog

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Heavy smog frequently overcast many cities in China, and more so in the winter. You can feel how terribly dirty the smog is from the poor visibility and chest congestion after unprotected exposure to the air. But can you see it? Sure. Recently some online pictures showing dust-coated high-speed trains in Beijing have attracted a lot of attention. The bullet trains, which arrived in Beijing after traveling a long way, often through areas hit by heavy smog, could even turn yellow. The railway authorities admitted that serious air pollution and fog indeed aggravated the filthy exterior of these trains, though there are other factors involved. It's terrifying to find out how unsanitary the air we breathe can be and how vulnerable we are. To rid the causes of smog entails the government's resolution and immediate action. But, before that happens, the ordinary people just have to pathetically put on the anti-pollution mask, install indoor air purifiers, and try to protect themselves as much as they can.