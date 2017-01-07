South Korea inviting trouble with THAAD

Senior South Korean diplomats met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong on Thursday morning to express the attitude of their government over China's demand of abolishing the plan to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD
) anti-missile system in South Korea.
South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson told a press conference that it's a sovereign act of self-defense for South Korea to deploy THAAD, and that the country would uphold the principle of maintaining national security.
It seems that South Korea is determined to deploy the missile system and become a foot soldier in the US global strategy. However, its stubbornness on this issue will only bring unaffordable consequences to the country.
The nuclear crisis of North Korea is essentially not a problem between China and South Korea, but one resulting from the US' Cold War strategies and reflecting the US intent to contain China and Russia.
South Korea fears about becoming a target of North Korean nuclear weapons, but it should also be concerned about being tied to the American war machine and losing its independent position.
The South Korean government has seriously underestimated China's public opinion against THAAD. Department stores in Seoul may be popular among Chinese tourists, however, these tourists haven't forgotten their identity. Chinese people have a clear mind about the situation on the Korean Peninsula and will not sacrifice national interest for Korean cosmetics if Seoul chooses to side with the US.
Chinese people will not forget the war on the peninsula of more than six decades ago and the sacrifice made by Chinese soldiers for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The South Korean government calls the deployment of THAAD an exercise of "sovereignty," which is pure rhetoric. THAAD is a product of the US military, and the cost of deployment in South Korea will be covered by the US. South Korea won't have any control over the system during war, so where is the sovereignty?
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with seven Korean lawmakers from an opposition party over THAAD, and they have since been criticized back in their country as "serving big power" and "selling out national interest."
If South Korea continues in this direction, in the end it will understand that its decision to sell out national interest and serve a big power amounts to accepting US direction and damaging the interest of a friendly, close neighbor.
South Korea should stop speculation and not expect China to swallow the bitter fruit of THAAD. If South Korea insists on becoming a US' puppet, China will have to act against it.