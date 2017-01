Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day in Moscow, Russia

A woman crosses herself during the Christmas service in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 7, 2017. Christmas Day is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A man prays during the Christmas service in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 6, 2017. Christmas Day is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A woman prays during the Christmas service in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 6, 2017. Christmas Day is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A woman and her child light a candle during the Christmas service in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 7, 2017. Christmas Day is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A woman gives a candle to a boy during the Christmas service in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 7, 2017. Christmas Day is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)