Ice and Snow Lantern Fair held in North China

Tourists visit the Ice and Snow Lantern Fair in Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the Ice and Snow Lantern Fair in Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Tourists visit the Ice and Snow Lantern Fair in Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Tourists visit the Ice and Snow Lantern Fair in Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)