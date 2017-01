Two Chinese research vessels rendezvous in the Antarctic

Chinese research vessel Haiyang Liuhao (upper), also known as Ocean No. 6, sails with research vessel and icebreaker Xuelong, or "Snow Dragon", in the Antarctic, Jan. 5, 2017. The two Chinese research vessels met in the Antarctic Thursday afternoon local time. (Xinhua/Rong Qihan)

Chinese research vessel Haiyang Liuhao, also known as Ocean No. 6, sails with research vessel and icebreaker Xuelong (not in photo), or "Snow Dragon", in the Antarctic, Jan. 5, 2017. The two Chinese research vessels met in the Antarctic Thursday afternoon local time. (Xinhua/Rong Qihan)

Members of research team on Chinese research vessel Haiyang Liuhao, also known as Ocean No. 6, hold a banner to greet research vessel and icebreaker Xuelong, or "Snow Dragon", in the Antarctic, Jan. 5, 2017. The two Chinese research vessels met in the Antarctic Thursday afternoon local time. (Xinhua/Wang Pan)

Chinese research vessel Haiyang Liuhao (R), also known as Ocean No. 6, sails with research vessel and icebreaker Xuelong, or "Snow Dragon", in the Antarctic, Jan. 5, 2017. The two Chinese research vessels met in the Antarctic Thursday afternoon local time. (Xinhua/Rong Qihan)