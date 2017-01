Folk customs seen in winter Nadam in N China's Inner Mongolia

Singers in traditional costumes perform during a winter Nadam in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

Herdsmen lasso horses during a winter Nadam in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

Herdsmen drive horses during a winter Nadam in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

Children in traditional costumes are seen during a winter Nadam in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

Herdsmen take part in horse racing during a winter Nadam in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

Actresses in traditional costumes are seen during a winter Nadam in Xilin Gol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mingfang)

