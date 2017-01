Chinese communities in Indonesia prepare for upcoming lunar Year of Rooster

Workers prepare to make "dodol", a traditional snack served during Chinese New Year celebrations, in Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan. 7, 2017. Chinese communities in Indonesia are making preparations for the upcoming lunar Year of Rooster starting from Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Workers sift flour to make "dodol", a traditional snack served during Chinese New Year celebrations, in Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan. 7, 2017. Chinese communities in Indonesia are making preparations for the upcoming lunar Year of Rooster starting from Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

