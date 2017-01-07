Couplets hung on wall of Ming Dynasty for upcoming Spring Festival

People view giant couplets hung on the city wall of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 7, 2016. The 16-meter-long couplets were hung on the wall for the celebration of the coming Spring Festival that falls on Jan. 28. It is a tradition for Chinese to paste couplets on walls to solicit good luck during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

