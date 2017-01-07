US Ambassador to India may be on his way out

US Ambassador to India Richard Verma may be on his way out if media reports of US President-elect Donald Trump
asking all President Barack Obama's political appointee envoys to put in their papers before his inauguration on Jan. 20 are to be believed.
According to a report in US-based The Washington Post newspaper, the Obama administration has asked all "non-career ambassadors to submit their resignations effective with the close of the Obama presidency" on Jan. 20.
The newspaper said, quoting two officials, that "the unusually stern and specific directive to political ambassadors" came at the "behest of the incoming Trump administration". Usually non-career diplomats are given some additional time to wind up their affairs after a president's term ends.
Indian-origin Verma, a political appointee diplomat, will now have to relinquish his post by January 20 and he may either return to the United States or stay in India in the capacity of a private person till his children complete the academic year in school by the middle of 2017, sources said.
A qualified lawyer, Verma was appointed as the Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs by the Obama administration in 2009. But he subsequently resigned and went to work for a law firm in 2011 before being nominated as the US Ambassador to India in 2014.