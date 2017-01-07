Indian lawmaker arrested for raping minor girl

Indian police on Saturday arrested a lawmaker of the northeastern state of Meghalaya on charges of raping a minor girl.



Cops nabbed Meghalaya's independent legislator Julius K. Dorhphang, who had been absconding since Wednesday when a local court issued an arrest warrant against him, from Garchuk area in neighboring northeastern state of Assam's capital Guwahati.



"We will produce the legislator in a court and try to take him in our custody for interrogation," a senior police official said.



The case came to light after a staffer of a guest house was held for acting as a pimp and the 14-year-old girl was survived. She later named eight people who were mostly clients, including the legislator who was then booked by the police under stringent law on crimes against children.



Having sex with a minor girl, with or without consent, is considered as rape, according to the Indian Penal Code.

