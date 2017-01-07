French FM reiterates "emergency" to find political solution to Syrian conflict

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has reiterated "the emergency" to find a political solution to the Syrian civil war within the framework of the United Nations. According to a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry on Friday, Ayrault told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov via telephone all the efforts to seek a political solution are welcome, provided that they are within the UN framework and that the Syrian opposition is represented in peace talks.



Speaking about the conference on Middle East conflict, scheduled for January 15, the two officials stressed the need to energize diplomatic efforts to implement the two-state solution to end hostilities between Palestinians and Israeli forces, the statement added.

